Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, or OCD, is a commonly talked about and often misunderstood disorder.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Straight Talk with Tracey welcomes Molly Norton, a licensed professional counselor, who specializes in the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Host Tracey Masella talks with Norton about how intrusive thoughts lead to compulsions or rituals for those with OCD. Norton discusses the misinformation around the disorder, the diagnosis and treatment options.

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.