Bridgeport News

Aquarion Water Company warns customers of imposter phone scam

By HAN Network on November 2, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Aquarion Water Company is warning customers about a phone call scam, where an imposter is identifying themselves as Aquarion Water Company. The imposter leaves a phone number for the customer to call back to make a water bill payment or pay a fine for tampering with their water meter.

The only valid Aquarion Customer Service Center numbers are 1-800-732-9678 and 203-445-7310.

Any customers who receive a similar call should immediately contact their local police department.

Anyone who has further questions or would like to confirm their account status may contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post New Stamford Hospital wing offers options for knee and hip surgery Next Post Curtain Call: Goodspeed’s Rags ripped apart then tailored to a tight fit
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress