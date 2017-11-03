Movie Menu: The China Syndrome, American Graffiti, Jurassic Park and more

Looking for a movie to enjoy this weekend?

Check out what’s showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday November 3

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Jennifer Lopez delights as a young woman determined to improve her life. Little does she know the answer stands in front of her.

9 pm Bravo

The China Syndrome (1978)

Jane Fonda shines as an aggressive television news woman who uncovers a scandal at a nuclear power plant. Fonda was Oscar nominated for her performance, as was Jack Lemmon.

8 pm TCM

Saturday November 4

American Graffiti (1973)

Richard Dreyfuss delights as a high school graduate facing an uncertain future during one final evening of summer vacation. Director George Lucas, and the film, were Oscar nominated.

10:30 am

Jurassic Park (1993)

Sam Neill impresses as a scientist caught up in a wild roller coaster ride at a theme park featuring recreated dinosaurs. Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller never disappoints.

11:15 am TBS

There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)

Ethel Merman sings her heart out in this show business story of a song and dance family over many years. The Irving Berlin songs continue to thrill and Merman belts the title tune.

1 pm FXM

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her meaningful rendition of a traditional Southern woman who believes that everyone deserves a chance for a better life.

3 pm and 9 pm Spike

Maleficent (2014)

Angelina Jolie chills as a woman filled with revenge in this Disney retelling of the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty. The actress, dressed in lavish costumes, electrifies every moment.

4 pm TNT

1 pm Sunday

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway make movie history as the infamous bank robbers in an Arthur Penn drama that rewrote the possibilities of film.

6 pm TCM

Sunday, November 5

A Child is Waiting (1963)

Judy Garland touches the heart as a sensitive teacher of mentally challenged children. Without singing one song, the legendary actress makes music from start to finish.

2 pm TCM

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961)

Vivien Leigh, near the end of her movie career, reminds us what a powerful actress she can be in this somber tale of a woman infatuated with a younger man, played by Warren Beatty.

4 pm TCM