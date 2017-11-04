Free business and career programs offered

The following free business and career programs are available at the Trumbull Public Library, 33 Quality St.

Business — Thursday, Nov. 9. Programs for Businesses and Business People. Start, Manage, and Grow Your Business, with TJ Pridell of Reference USA. Reference USA helps companies create marketing plans, conduct essential competitive analysis, raise funds, and locate customers and candidates. Speaker will host an interactive demo of this library resource. Check in/network, 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register. Details online.

Career — Thursday, Nov. 30. Evening Career Program. From Stressed Out to Empowered: Simple Strategies to Get Back into Action, with Monica Leggett, Leggettt Coaching & Consulting Services. Challenges, change and stress have a way of hijacking our thoughts, feelings and actions. Get strategies and tools to get you back in charge. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register. Details online.