Bridgeport News

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club holds meeting

By HAN Network on October 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will hold their fall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Members meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, view DVDs or speaker presentations.

This month’s guest speaker is Todd Battistelli, CT Lic. Arborist & Turf Specialist.

The club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping.   

For more information, call Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Food: Peppers, mushrooms and onions — oh my! Next Post Weston senior uses music to raise money for charity
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress