Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club holds meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will hold their fall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Members meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, view DVDs or speaker presentations.

This month’s guest speaker is Todd Battistelli, CT Lic. Arborist & Turf Specialist.

The club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping.

For more information, call Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.