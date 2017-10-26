Bridgeport native supports nuclear deterrence from America’s heartland

A 2005 Central High School graduate and Bridgeport, Connecticut native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of a mission known as Take Charge and Move Out! It’s this original 1961 order from the Cold War that led to the command’s nickname of TACAMO.

Petty Officer 1st Class Felix Rivera is a naval air crewmen assigned to Tinker Air Force Base where Strategic Communications Wing One is headquartered.

A naval air crewmen is responsible for taking care of all the in-flight systems and maintenance on the aircraft.

“I’ve learned the value of teamwork and to always respect everyone,” said Rivera. “I’m also proud of getting my bachelor’s degree and earning my Federal Aviation Administration certificates while serving.”

The mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as Take Charge and Move Out! Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, today, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.

The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.

“I’m honored to serve with the men and women who help keep our nation safe through nuclear deterrence,” said Captain Edward McCabe, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing ONE. “Their dedication to our mission is a testament to our mantra of Take Charge and Move Out!”

The command consists of three squadrons and a wing staff that employs more than 1,200 active-duty sailors who provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the TACAMO aircraft fleet.

The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.

Sailors serving from America’s heartland take pride in the vital mission they support as well as the nuclear deterrence they help provide.

“Serving is a never ending feeling of pride and accomplishment where you can always move forward,” said Rivera. “It’s nice when people see more than just you, but what you are a part of.”