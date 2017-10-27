Long Hill Garden Club features guest speaker, gather, greet and eat

John Himmelman will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Oct. 30. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p,n. The program is Butterflies and their Gardens.

Himmelman is an author of many children’s books, illustrator, naturalist and popular lecturer. The presentation will answer many of the questions that are asked about the lives, and preferences of the fascinating butterflies. Topics to be addressed are: Butterfly families and species, life cycles, finding butterflies and creating butterfly habitats.

There is a $10 guest fee. For more information, call Christine at 203-375-6327.