A coat drive to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9-noon, in the parking lot of Lattice House, 411 Pequot Avenue in Southport across from the Southport Post Office. New and gently used winter/warm coats in all sizes for men, women, and children are needed.

Cash donations will not be accepted, however gift cards to stores that sell winter coats will be gratefully appreciated. The event will be held rain or shine. All donations will be delivered immediately to Bridgeport Rescue Mission following the coat drive.

This event is hosted by the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting (RTM) District 10 Republican Candidates, paid for by the Fairfield RTC, and approved by the Candidates Sam Cargill, Michael Herley, Frank Petise, and Eric Sundman.