Nighttime Saw-whet owl demonstration

Aspetuck Land Trust presents Call of the Owls with naturalist and raptor researcher Larry Fischer Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

This presentation will take place “in the field.” Using federally licensed bird banding techniques Larry will attempt to capture Saw-whet owls as they move through our CT forests. If successful, participants will have the opportunity to get close-up looks of this small owl as Larry takes weight and measurement data as well as the owl’s age and sex.

Registration is limited to 25 and is required.

Follow this link for important details.

Larry Fischer with a Saw-whet owl.

