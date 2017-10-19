Pick pumpkins at Aspetuck Land Trust

Aspetuck Land Trust members are invited to pick pumpkins Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8-noon, at Aspetuck Land Trust’s Trout Brook Valley orchard in Easton.

Drive into the blueberry patch (directions below) and take a 10-minute walk up the hill through the Trout Brook Valley apple orchard to farmer Haydu’s pumpkin patch. There are pumpkins and ornamental gourds.

There is no charge for Aspetuck Land Trust members.

To become a member of the Aspetuck Land Trust, make a tax deductible donation by CLICKING HERE. Or make a donation on Saturday. Minimum $50 donation at the Individual/Family Level. New members will receive a free T-shirt on Saturday.

Directions to the Pumpkin Patch: From intersection of Merritt Parkway and Rte 58 (Hi Ho Motor Inn), go north on Rte 58. Pass thru light at Rte 136, continuing on 58. Pass Bluebird Gas Station and Restaurant on left. After Bluebird take third left (Redding Rd and Norton Rd are 1st two) onto Freeborn Road (sign at end of road) which is a couple of miles from Bluebird. Go left onto Freeborn. There will be woods on the left and right. When the woods stop on left (first house lot) look to right, there will be a dirt road thru the woods. Go up the dirt road, pass thru an 8 ft farm gate into the orchard field. Drive across the field on road about 300 yards, you will see a second farm gate on left. Go thru this gate and park. You have arrived.

Information: aspetucklandtrust.org.