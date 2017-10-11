Bridgeport News

Fairfield Rotarians volunteer for World Read Aloud Day

By HAN Network on October 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

More than 20 Fairfield Rotarians will volunteer their time on Thursday, Oct. 16, to read and give books to students in the Bridgeport school system.

Readers of all ages celebrate literacy and the “pure joy and power of reading aloud” in this 32nd annual event, promoted in Bridgeport by the School Volunteer Association.

For more information visit [email protected] or fairfieldrotary.org.

The Fairfield Rotary meets Mondays at noon, at the Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road in Fairfield. For more information contact Rotarian, John Hoover at 203-852-6999 or by email at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Home Energy Solutions —Income Eligible provides solution to high energy costs
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress