Fairfield Rotarians volunteer for World Read Aloud Day

More than 20 Fairfield Rotarians will volunteer their time on Thursday, Oct. 16, to read and give books to students in the Bridgeport school system.

Readers of all ages celebrate literacy and the “pure joy and power of reading aloud” in this 32nd annual event, promoted in Bridgeport by the School Volunteer Association.

For more information visit [email protected] or fairfieldrotary.org.

The Fairfield Rotary meets Mondays at noon, at the Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road in Fairfield. For more information contact Rotarian, John Hoover at 203-852-6999 or by email at [email protected]