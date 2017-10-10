Scrabble Challenge to benefit Literacy Volunteers

Literacy Volunteers will hold their 17th annual Scrabble Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Stamford Hilton Hotel.

The event is co-chaired by Darien residents David Ball and David Tuttle, along with Stamford’s Victoria Zerjav.

Players may enjoy cocktails, appetizers, a silent auction and two rounds of Scrabble. The event will be emceed by WGCH-AM morning host and news director Tony Savino.

All proceeds will support Literacy Volunteers’ English-language, literacy and education services offered to residents of Fairfield County.

Teams (up to three players) are forming now and a number of sponsorship opportunities are available. Teams are eligible to compete in three divisions: Corporate, Friends and Family and Schools.

To register or become a sponsor, visit familycenters.org or contact Laurie Molner at [email protected] or 203-869-4848.