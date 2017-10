Parts of Bridgeport and Fairfield are without power around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

According to the United Illuminating website, more than 1,300 homes and businesses are dark in Bridgeport, along with some 300 in Fairfield.

Facebook users report hearing a loud bang in the Fairfield Avenue area of Black Rock.

UI reports that a crew is en route and estimates power will be restored by 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.