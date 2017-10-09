Straight Talk Thursday: Youth Mental Health Project aims to eliminate fear, shame

This Thursday, Straight Talk with Tracey features a local organization, started by two mothers, that aims to help children and families facing mental health problems.

Randi Silverman, the co-founder and CEO of The Youth Mental Health Project, uses her personal experience with her child’s mental health disorder to support others and raise awareness. Co-founded with Wendy Ward, The Youth Mental Health Project aims to lift the veil of silence and shame around mental health disorders in children and young people.

This Thursday at noon, Silverman and Straight Talk host, Tracey Masella, discuss Silverman’s story and how The Youth Mental Health Project works to empower parents and caregivers. Watch the show Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. on HAN.Network.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.network and all HAN’s affiliated community news sites.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics? Please email your show ideas, comments or questions to [email protected]

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Watch last month’s episode of Straight Talk with Tracey here.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.