Free historical fall bike tour Oct. 15

Trumbull Historian, Sue A. Delbianco will host a fall historical bike tour on Sunday, Oct.

15, at 11 a.m., (rain date Sunday, Oct. 22), from Trumbull rail-trail to Monroe. Delbianco will be stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the rail-trail, including remains of an old ice house, a fountain pool from Parlor Rock Amusement Park, a paper mill, a knit mill and a mining company. Also, she will be stopping off at the site of two train stations in Trumbull and Monroe, and a reputed Monroe witch, in the 1800’s, Hannah Crannah’s gravesite at Gregory’s Four Corner’s Cemetery.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot on Tait Road in Trumbull. Admission is free.

For further information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail her at: [email protected].