The 16th annual Pipescreams Concert, presented by the Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street in Stratford.

Cost is $15 per adult; $9 for students; and children under 12 are free.

The concert will feature Halloween-themed, Broadway and other music, including a 1920s silent film.

Dr. Joe Utterback is director of music at the host church.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.