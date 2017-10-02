Bridgeport News

Senators Gomes & Moore to host community conversations

By Bridgeport News on October 2, 2017 in Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Throughout the month of October, Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport) and Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) will be visiting several communities throughout Bridgeport to host conversations and answer questions regarding safety, education, taxes, and housing conditions, among other topics of concern to their constituents.

Residents of Bridgeport are invited and encouraged to attend at least one meeting.

Schedule:

  • Oct. 4 — Trumbull Gardens Community Center, 715 Trumbull Ave. (Moore/Gomes)
  • Oct. 11 — Charles F Greene Homes, (2nd floor) 150 Highland Ave. (Gomes)
  • Oct. 18 — Harborview Towers, 376 E. Washington Ave. (Gomes)
  • Oct. 24 — Scattered Sites 1 & 2 (at Harborview Towers), 376 E. Washington Ave. (Gomes)
  • PT Barnum — visit TBD (Moore/Gomes)

All meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Save the Children marks National Preparedness Month Next Post Pedal for a Cause supports breast cancer battle
About author
Bridgeport News

Bridgeport News


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress