Senators Gomes & Moore to host community conversations

Throughout the month of October, Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport) and Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) will be visiting several communities throughout Bridgeport to host conversations and answer questions regarding safety, education, taxes, and housing conditions, among other topics of concern to their constituents.

Residents of Bridgeport are invited and encouraged to attend at least one meeting.

Schedule:

Oct. 4 — Trumbull Gardens Community Center, 715 Trumbull Ave. (Moore/Gomes)

Oct. 11 — Charles F Greene Homes, (2nd floor) 150 Highland Ave. (Gomes)

Oct. 18 — Harborview Towers, 376 E. Washington Ave. (Gomes)

Oct. 24 — Scattered Sites 1 & 2 (at Harborview Towers), 376 E. Washington Ave. (Gomes)

PT Barnum — visit TBD (Moore/Gomes)

All meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m.