Sikorsky hosting classic car show on Sunday

Sikorsky Aircraft will host its annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 1, to benefit the Connecticut Fallen Heroes organization.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sikorsky headquarters, 6900 Main St. in Stratford. General admission is $5. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The cost to display a car is $20, and registration begins at 9 a.m. at the site.

The car show features 44 classes (40 car/truck and four motorcycle classes) for all types of vehicles, all years, all makes.

A disc jockey will play music throughout the day.

For more information, contact Ed Karedes at (203) 386-4075 or at [email protected]