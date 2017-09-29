This Week’s Movie Menu: Grease, Field of Dreams, Rocky, Twister, The Sting & more

Looking forward to the weekend?

Check out the menu of movies available on broadcast and cable television.

And savor the cinema from the comfort of home!

Friday, Sept. 29

Grease (1978)

John Travolta, Olivia Newton John and Stockard Channing pretend they are in high school in this delightful movie version of the Broadway hit. But we know they are only pretending.

6 p.m. Freeform

Rocky (1976)

Sylvestor Stallone pretends to be a tough guy in this Oscar-winning tale about a man who has so much to fight for, in and out of the ring. Talia Shire costars.

5 p.m. IFC

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton pretend they no longer love each other as they travel the Southwest looking for horrific storms. Lois Smith as a lovely cameo as Hunt’s aunt.

8 p.m. Friday, AMC

3:30 p.m. Saturday, AMC

A Star is Born (1954)

Judy Garland pretends she is a no-name singer with hidden talents in this masterful musical directed by George Cukor. She should have won the Oscar.

10 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Sept. 30

Field of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner pretends that he knows why he turns his cornfield into a baseball diamond. This lovely, lyrical film also features James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster.

10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Reelz

Beaches (1988)

The divine Bette Midler pretends she doesn’t need the friendship that defines her life in this sudsy but soothing drama co-starring Barbara Hershey. Yes, the wind is beneath her wings.

1 p.m. Flix

Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone pretends she doesn’t care if she isn’t popular high school in this meaningful look at the choices teenagers can make. Patricia Clarkson plays her understanding mother.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Bravo

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Kirk Douglas pretends he doesn’t care that everyone in Hollywood thinks he is a ruthless movie producer in this classic directed by Vincente Minnelli. Gloria Grahame won an Oscar.

8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Oct. 1

The Little Foxes (1941)

Bette Davis pretends her family is happy, connected and supportive in this memorable film from Lillian Hellman’s Southern drama. The dialogue remains crisp all these years later.

12 noon TCM

The Sting (1977)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford pretend to run a gambling house in this Oscar winning comedy from director George Roy Hall. But they’re really con men. Entertaining ones.

9:45 p.m. Flix