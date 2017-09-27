Bridgeport man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Bridgeport man was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 27, to nearly six years in jail for his role in trafficking heroin.

Alberto Colberg, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to 70 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation headed by the DEA’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Stamford Police, Norwalk Police and State Police into a drug trafficking organization led by Wilfredo Gutierrez, also known as “Bean” and “Big Pun,” and his brother, Bobby Gutierrez, also known as “B.O.” The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics and physical surveillance, revealed that Wilfredo Gutierrez, Bobby Gutierrez and others, including Colberg, conspired to distribute heroin in Fairfield County.

In January and February 2016, investigators made several controlled purchases of heroin from Colberg. In addition, Colberg was recorded on prison calls speaking to Wilfredo Gutierrez while Gutierrez was incarcerated. The recordings confirmed that Colberg helped run the Gutierrez drug trafficking operation while Gutierrez was in prison, or was in a halfway house and his movements were restricted. A wiretap also confirmed that Colberg assisted Bobby Gutierrez’s narcotics trafficking activities.

As part of his sentence, Colberg was ordered to forfeit $7,081 that was seized from his residence.

Colberg has been detained since his arrest on May 27, 2016. On January 3, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Nine individuals were charged as a result of the investigation. All pleaded guilty.

On March 16, Wilfredo Gutierrez was sentenced to 180 months of imprisonment and, on April 24, Bobby Gutierrez was sentenced to 160 months of imprisonment. Bobby Gutierrez also was ordered to forfeit $171,462 in cash.

The DEA’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force includes members from the Bridgeport, Stamford, Stratford, Norwalk, Milford and Trumbull police departments, and Connecticut State Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony Kaplan and Heather Cherry.