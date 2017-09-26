Bridgeport domestic violence vigil Oct. 2

The Bridgeport Police Department and The Center for Family Justice have scheduled a joint vigil to mark the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday, Oct. 2.

This vigil, which will take place at 6 p.m. at Bridgeport Police headquarters, will honor those who have been impacted by intimate partner violence, raise awareness and inspire hope that the cycle of violence can be broken. The vigil will also remind local residents that domestic violence — which national statistics suggest impacts one out of three women in their lifetime—is a problem in every demographic and community CFJ serves.

The vigil will include a solemn reading of the names of the 16 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut in 2016.

Police Chief A.J. Perez and Mayor Joseph Ganim, will join CFJ President & CEO Debra A. Greenwood, to speak to their hope that the statistics on domestic violence can improve with continued dedication to protecting victims and educating the public about prevention. A local survivor of domestic violence will also talk about her experiences.

“Domestic violence is a problem in every community, including Bridgeport,” said Perez. “This vigil will cast a spotlight on an issue that too often remains a hidden secret.” He added, “We want victims to know that they are not alone in this struggle and we are coming together to honor and remember those who continue to need assistance and have reason for fear, while offering a message of hope and assistance.”

Greenwood said she is honored CFJ is working with the Bridgeport Police to produce a joint vigil. “Having police officers work side-by-side in our efforts to support and protect victims is critical,” she said. “Victims depend on our support, as well as our partners in the Bridgeport Police Department, to protect them from their abusers.”

“These vigils are solemn, but we also intend for them to be incredibly hopeful and inspiring,” said Greenwood. “We believe that whenever communities comes together to share their commitment to ending the cycles of domestic violence and abuse, real and positive change can and does happen.”

Greenwood noted the vigils also serve the purpose of allowing victims to know that at CFJ there is a safe place, close to home, where they can receive free and comprehensive services. These services include free counseling and emergency shelter. “Every year, I hear a story at a vigil from someone in attendance who feels compelled to come forward with their experiences with domestic violence because of the support they feel at our vigils,” Greenwood said. “That tells me how important it us for us to gather together to hold these events.”

Besides the Oct. 2 Bridgeport vigil, CFJ has six other vigils scheduled in the local communities it serves. Each begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Monroe Town Hall Gazebo

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Trumbull Library

Thursday, Oct. 5: University of Bridgeport Student Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Stratford Town Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 11 Easton Community Center Gazebo

Thursday, Oct. 12: Fairfield’s Sherman Green

These vigils are appropriate for all ages and are open to the public.

For more information about The Center for Family Justice Inc. (formerly The Center for Women and Families of Eastern Fairfield County Inc.), visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.