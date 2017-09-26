Bridgeport News

Bass Pro, Cabelas to merge

Each outdoor retailer to continue under existing name

By John Kovach on September 26, 2017

Bass Pro Shops and fellow outdoor retailer Cabelas announced their long-discussed merger late Monday.

The announcement said both stores will continue to operate under their current brands.

Bass Pro has a store in Bridgeport. Cabelas has a store in East Hartford.

Details can be found at each store’s website

