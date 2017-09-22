Stratford man arrested for d

Bridgeport News

Parolee arrested after raids in Stratford, Bridgeport

A Stratford man faces drug charges after raids on two residences and a police chase Thursday, Sept. 21.

Robert Heyward, 35, was charged with four counts of sale of narcotics, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell, operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a prohibited place, and interfering with a search warrant.

Heyward, who police said is on parole for narcotics sales, was remanded to custody pending a court appearance Sept. 29.

On Sept. 21, the Stratford Police Department Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit concluded a nearly year-long narcotics sales investigation into Heyward. Stratford Narcotics Detectives, with the assistance of the Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Team and the State Police Gang Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at Stratford and Bridgeport residences.

Heyward fled the scene, engaging Officers in a vehicle pursuit. Heyward crashed his vehicle then fled the vehicle on foot where he was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Police said the searches yielded more than 500 grams of powdered cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine packaged for street sale, a large amount of raw, bulk heroin, items to process the narcotics for street sale and a large amount of cash.

