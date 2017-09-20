Bridgeport man charged with heroin sales

A Bridgeport man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 30, for his role in a fatal heroin overdose in Seymour.

Richard Estaba, also know as “Raw,” was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, and conspiracy to distribute heroin. Both offenses carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He was freed on a $100,000 bond.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, announced that the charges stem from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, on July 9, Seymour Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a house in Seymour on a report of a suspected drug overdose and found a 29-year-old man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse in the bathroom. The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators seized the victim’s cellphone, multiple folds of suspected heroin marked with two different brand stamps, and other drugs. Subsequent cell phone analysis and witness interviews determined that Estaba supplied the heroin consumed by the victim shortly before he was found dead.

In August, investigators said, undercover officers bought 10 wax folds of heroin from Estaba that bore the same brand stamps found on the folds at the victim’s residence.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the victim’s death was caused by acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine, etizolam, fentanyl, flubromazolam and heroin.

Investigators said Estaba had about 400 folds of heroin and $1,300 in cash with him when he was arrested Wednesday morning.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and the Seymour and Shelton Police Departments. The Tactical Diversion Squad includes participants from the New Haven, Hamden, Greenwich, Shelton, Bristol, Vernon, Wilton, Milford, Monroe and Fairfield Police Departments, and the Connecticut State Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.