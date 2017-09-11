Despite hurricanes, national, CT gas prices appear to level off

Motorists nationally and in Connecticut may not realize it, but for the first time in 15 days, the average price of a gallon of gas appears to be leveling out, says AAA Northeast.

Today (Sept. 11) Connecticut’s average of $2.87 is a scant three-thousandths of a cent lower than yesterday, while nationally, averages prices are a mere hundreds of a cent lower than yesterday.

However, Hurricane Irma — and previously Harvey — is affecting prices in Connecticut where we’ve seen a 3-cent increase here compared to this time last week. Several Gulf Coast refineries still remain offline; while others are operating at reduced rates or in the process of restarting. Currently, all Florida ports are closed, which is raising demand and tightening supplies.

In previous weeks, CT drivers have seen a $.38 cent increase at the pump because of Harvey. As refineries slowly return to capacity, East Coast states can expect gas prices to remain volatile. Today 69% of the gas stations in the US are selling gas for $2.50 or more with only California, Hawaii and the State of Washington selling gas for $3 or more. As Gulf Coast pipelines and refineries return to full operation and Florida ports and terminals eventually reopen, gas prices should start to decrease later this month.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.93

New Haven/Meriden $2.85

Greater Hartford $2.86

New London/Norwich $2.90

Statewide average $2.87

Today, Oklahoma and Louisiana are the two states registering the lowest averages in the nation at $2.36 and $2.40, respectively. California and Hawaii at $3.16 and $3.10, respectively, are the states with the highest average at $3.12.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.