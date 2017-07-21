Bridgeport News

National Weather Service predicts ‘multiple rounds’ of thunderstorms this weekend

By The Ridgefield Press on July 21, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The National Weather Service report Friday shows that showers and thunderstorms might produce hourly rainfall rates of at least one inch, causing flooding of low-lying poor drainage areas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Fairfield County from Saturday night through Monday night.

According to NWS meteorologist Gary Conte, waves of low pressure are forecast to move east along a nearly stationary front draped across the area from Saturday night through Monday.

“The Storm Prediction Center has placed the local area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms during this time, mainly for wind gusts of at least 58 mph,” Conte said.

The weather service is predicting showers and thunderstorms might produce hourly rainfall rates of at least one inch, causing flooding of low lying poor drainage areas.

“If heavy showers and thunderstorms move across the same area, then flash flooding is possible,” Conte said Friday, July 24. “Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast during this time with isolated higher amounts.”

 

Check out the NWS’ enhanced hazardous weather outlook at: http://www.weather.gov/okx/ehwo

For latest forecasts, visit http://www.weather.gov/okx

 

 

 

Previous Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, July 20
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress