Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, July 20

We put the wraps on Big Doug’s Memorial Saltwater Shootout and introduce a new face on the lure-making scene on Yankee Fisherman today at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network.

Doug and Veronica Thurston tell us how the event supports the Shoreline Soup Kitchen and Pantry, we we’ll have all the results.

Watch the show here:

While at Big Doug’s we met Alyssa Zuppe, whose Asylum Jigz are now available for purchase. Just 15, she combines her interest in art and the outdoors to create a product that was working well in the Long Island Sound over the weekend.

We’ll have word on anglers responding to help friends in need, a bird rescued in Guilford, and some upcoming trips and events, including the WICC World’s Greatest Bluefish Tournament, for which entry forms are available.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.