Bridgeport American Job Center offers employment and training workshops

The Bridgeport American Job Center, located at 2 Lafayette Square, is offering a variety of training and employment workshops in August to assist area residents. Advance registration is encouraged due to space limitations. To register for these no-cost workshops, call 203-455-2700.

Fundamentals of Résumé Writing — Aug. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or Aug. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a focused résumé needed to secure a job interview and employment offers.

Topics include thinking like an employer, strategies for developing individual sections, relevant vs. irrelevant information, formatting and cover letters.