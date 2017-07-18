Bridgeport American Job Center offers employment and training workshops

The Bridgeport American Job Center, located at 2 Lafayette Square, is offering a variety of training and employment workshops in August to assist area residents. Advance registration is encouraged due to space limitations. To register for these no-cost workshops, call 203-455-2700.
Fundamentals of Résumé Writing — Aug. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or Aug. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn how to write a focused résumé needed to secure a job interview and employment offers.
Topics include thinking like an employer, strategies for developing individual sections, relevant vs. irrelevant information, formatting and cover letters.
- LinkedIn Part 1 — Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-noon. You must have a valid email address for this hands-on workshop. Learn how to set-up a professional networking profile on LinkedIn that will enable to build your network and connect/share information about job opportunities.
- Résumé Critique — Aug. 11, 18 and 2, 9-11 a.m., by appointment only. Schedule an appointment to meet with a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to review your current résumé. Participants should bring an updated, typed résumé for review.
- Myers Briggs Type indicator two day workshop — Aug. 21 and 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This two-day personality assessment is ideal for those interested in career exploration, decision making and career satisfaction. Participants are required to attend both days of this workshop.
- Interviewing Strategies and Techniques — Aug. 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. This interactive session will focus on preparation, methods and follow-up to provide jobseekers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively compete with other candidates. The session includes simulated interview questions and the responses of participants will be critiques to improve performance.
- Successful Job Search Strategies — Aug. 30, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn job search strategies that will help you successfully secure your next position. Topics include employer research, networking and using social media to establish a digital presence.