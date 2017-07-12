Bridgeport News

CT Pulse: The Kennedy Center’s Marty Schwartz talks programs, impact of state cuts

By Kate Czaplinski on July 12, 2017 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Martin D. Schwartz, President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, Inc., based in Trumbull, joins Kate Czaplinski on Wednesday, July 12, to discuss the center’s mission and services, state funding cuts and the future.

The Kennedy Center offers services and programs — across the age spectrum — for individuals with disabilities. What started as a grassroots organization created by parents in the 1950’s has been led for the last 40 years by Schwartz, who will be retiring in January.

Schwartz discusses the impact that Connecticut’s budget woes have on the center and other nonprofits and how the state could be saving millions through nonprofit services.

Watch CT Pulse below:

Later in the show, HAN’s Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for a little laugher in Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, focuses on Connecticut news and politics. CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Watch past episodes here.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Stadium Stair Climb Challenge helps homeless veterans Next Post Rare Amur leopard exhibit offers enhanced viewing area at Beardsley Zoo
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress