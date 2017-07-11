Bridgeport Rescue Mission holds Stuff-A-Truck food collection

Bridgeport Rescue Mission volunteers and staff will be stationed at local Stop & Shop supermarkets on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect donations of nonperishable food items at the organization’s annual Stuff-A-Truck event. The Mission is asking the community to take part in the food drive to help feed hungry families and individuals throughout coastal Fairfield County.

“This time of year, our pantry shelves begin to thin out while hungry men, women and children are still turning to us for nourishing food,” said Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “Items collected from this event are going to ensure we have the canned goods and other staples we need to provide hot meals and Pantry Bags for hungry people right now and in the months to come.”

The Mission provides more than 550,000 meals every year to hungry men, women and children in their shelters, residential recovery programs and in the community through their Food Pantry and Mobile Kitchens.

Those who want to help are asked to bring bags of the items listed below to their favorite Stop & Shop stores, or buy them there as they purchase their own groceries. A Mission vehicle will be on site to receive donations.

“Folks can and drop off items they’ve purchased ahead of time, or they can buy food for us while they do their own grocery shopping and stuff the truck on their way out,” Wilcox said. “I’m hoping people won’t stop shopping until the truck is full!”

Food items needed most: Canned tuna in water, chicken noodle soup, canned vegetables, jelly/jam in plastic, peanut butter (creamy) macaroni & cheese, canned fruit, cold cereal, ramen, pasta, pasta sauce in cans

Participating Stop & Shop locations:

On Friday, July 14: Trumbull – Quality St.; Stratford – East Main St.; Monroe – Monroe Turnpike; Bridgeport – Main St.

On Saturday, July 15: Westport – Post Rd E; Norwalk – Main Ave. and Connecticut Ave.; Fairfield – Kings Hwy and Villa Ave.; Stamford – Bedford St. and W Main St.

For more information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.