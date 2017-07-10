Twins Judy & Joy: Shrimp is savory summer treat

There are many tasty ways to cook shrimp. Yes, shrimp can be a great source of the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory carotenoid nutrient astaxanthin. But besides that, they taste good! Shrimp Boil Pockets are ideal for summer!

Shrimp Ball Pockets

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 ears of corn on the cob, husked

½ pound turkey sausage, 1/2 inch chunks

1 inch cubes mango, pineapple, optional

1 pound baby potatoes

1-2 tablespoons old bay seasoning

salt and pepper, to taste

1/2-1 teaspoon each garlic & onion powder

3 teaspoons minced garlic

juice of ½ lemon

4 tablespoons melted butter

chopped fresh parsley, garnish

lemon wedges, garnish

Instructions

Chop corn into 1 1/2 inch cubes and then in half again. Chop potatoes into 2 inch pieces. Boil corn and potatoes for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl combine shrimp, sausage, corn, and potatoes and fruit if using. Stir together melted butter, Old Bay seasoning, garlic, juice from half a lemon, and salt and pepper and dry spices if using and pour over shrimp mixture. Stir to coat. If using a cast iron skillet, line with a large sheet of foil and pour shrimp mixture into the foil lined pan. Seal foil to make a pocket and place onto grill. Close grill cover and cook for 20 minutes or until shrimp are pink. Alternately, you can bake the packets at 400 degrees in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the shrimp are pink and fully cooked.

Serve shrimp boil packs topped with chopped parsley, lemon wedges or any other fresh herbs your family enjoys!