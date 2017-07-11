National Dance Day event in Stratford July 29

Get Healthy Connecticut (Get Healthy CT), the regional health coalition dedicated to promoting healthy living, will sponsor its fifth annual National Dance Day celebration Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Paradise Green in Stratford, at the corner of Main Street and Huntington Road.

The free event features demonstrations by local dance studios, prize drawings, and health and wellness vendors, and an open invitation to the public to come and dance. In case of rain, the event will take place at the Star Factory, 3520 Main Street in Stratford.

Get Healthy CT also will be collecting donations of healthy food items for a local food pantry, including:

Natural peanut butter (2g or less saturated fat)

Unsalted, dry roasted nuts or seeds

Low-sodium canned or dried beans

Canned tuna, salmon or chicken in water

Whole grain crackers, tortillas or pasta

Brown or wild rice

Whole grain, low-sugar (less than 6g) cereal

Low-sodium canned vegetables

Vegetable soups or stews (less than 480g sodium)

Canned fruit in 100 percent fruit juice or water

Unsweetened dried fruit such as raisins

Tea bags, coffee, water or seltzer

National Dance Day encourages all Americans to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health and fight obesity. For more information about National Dance Day and other physical activities in the region, visit GetHealthyCT.org.