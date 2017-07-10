Bridgeport News

Fiddler on the Roof at The Klein

By HAN Network on July 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Religion · 0 Comments

In The Spotlight, youth musical theatre is performing Fiddler on the Roof on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m., at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

For tickets, at $12 in advance, visit TheKlein.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Group rates also are available for purchases of 16 or more. For more information, contact [email protected].

In the Spotlight is a summer musical theater program for Stratford children in grades 7-12. The program has been in existence for more than 25 years. Stratford Community Services and Sterling House Community Services have supported the program. Starting in 2016, in joint effort with Sterling House, In The Spotlight is being sponsored by The Mighty Quinn Foundation.

In The Spotlight will perform Fiddler on the Roof July 21, 22 and 23, at The Klein in Bridgeport.

In The Spotlight will perform Fiddler on the Roof July 21, 22 and 23, at The Klein in Bridgeport.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post CT Fallen Heroes holds memorial tribute Sept. 30 Next Post BBB: Is it safe to let merchants store your payment information?
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress