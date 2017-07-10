Bridgeport News

Senators Murphy and Blumenthal host opioid epidemic summit Monday in Bridgeport

By The Ridgefield Press on July 10, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will host an opioid epidemic summit Monday with Senator Richard Blumenthal in Bridgeport.

Those who plan on attending must register before 11:45 a.m.

Parking will be available at Housatonic Community College’s parking garage.

The Summit’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Bertha Madras who worked in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George W. Bush and currently serves as the only doctor on President Donald Trump’s opioid task force.

 

