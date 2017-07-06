Healthy cooking demo at St. Vincent’s Farmers Market

St. Vincent’s Farm Stand will host a cooking demo by local chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo, of A Pinch of Salt on Tuesday, July 11, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the site of its farmers market located in front of its main entrance, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport.

The event is free and open to the public and one of four cooking demos to be held at St. Vincent’s Famers Market. The other three dates for cooking demos are Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. No registration is necessary.

St. Vincent’s Farmer Stand operates every Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo, of A Pinch of Salt, will prepare a Summer Beet and Quinoa Salad, using the fresh produce that Cecarelli Farms will provide. Free samples will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and recipes will be provided to all. Chef Raquel will give cooking tips as she prepares the dish and will take questions.

Cecarelli Farms of Northford will be providing fresh beets, kale, chard, lettuce and peas for sale that day at the market.

“We are delighted to have Chef Raquel with us to demonstrate how easy it can be to prepare healthy yet delicious food on a manageable budget,” said St. Vincent’s Chief Mission Integration Officer Bill Hoey, MAHCM, LCSW. “It is an exciting new extension of our Farmers Market, which demonstrates our mission to respond to the needs of the community and bring fresh and healthy food to area residents of all income levels.”

For more information, contact St. Vincent’s Mission Services Coordinator Lucinda I. Ames at 475-210-5550 or [email protected]