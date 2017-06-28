Operation Fuel will begin offering energy assistance

Operation Fuel’s statewide network of fuel banks will start taking energy assistance applications on Wednesday, July 5, from households that are in financial crisis and are in danger of having their utility services terminated.

Individuals who need energy assistance should call 211. The annual winter moratorium, which prevents households from having their electricity and gas shut off, ended on May 1 and will not resume until Nov. 1, 2017.

“Losing electricity during the hot summer months can create serious issues, especially for young children, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. Lack of electricity means the inability to refrigerate food and medicine, cook meals and have lights and hot water,” said Operation Fuel’s Executive Director Karen Adamson.

Energy affordability is a year-round problem for more than 322,000 Connecticut households. Operation Fuel is Connecticut’s only statewide nonprofit energy assistance program. For the fiscal year, which ends June 30, Operation Fuel has provided more than$3.3 million in energy assistance to more than 7,830 households. This includes $2.1 million in energy assistance for the 2017 winter program and $1.2 million in energy assistance last summer.

Now in its 40th year, Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit program that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis.

For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to operationfuel.org. Donations may also be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.