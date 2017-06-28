Bridgeport News

CT Pulse: State Senator Tony Hwang talks state budget gridlock

By Kate Czaplinski on June 28, 2017 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, June 28, state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) joins CT Pulse to discuss his take on the budget gridlock in Hartford. Sen. Hwang discusses the looming July 1 fiscal year and how legislators failed to do the job.

HAN Editorial Director John Kovach joins Kate Czaplinski this week to talk to Sen. Hwang.

John and Kate also discuss the Town of Stratford’s budget woes and a story in New Canaan about punishment handed out for high school athletes.

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on news and politics around the state.

