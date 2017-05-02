The Drive at 12:30: Navigating transitions and self-doubt

Denise DiGrigoli is back on Tuesday, May 2. This week’s theme “Transitions and Self Doubt” — and how to handle both.

Contemporary Artist Mary Elizabeth Peterson, a former Westport resident, joins Denise by phone — sharing her story of moving from corporate America to successful artist. She shares he story of family, health scares and much more.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

