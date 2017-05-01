Barlow grad leads Bridgeport gallery’s transition

“The arts present some of the most interesting legal problems,” said Barlow graduate Kelly O’Donnell, but she hasn’t needed to use her skills as a lawyer while serving as president of the City Arts Gallery board of directors in Bridgeport.

“Luckily our gallery hasn’t had any of those problems,” she said during an interview earlier this year.

O’Donnell, an attorney with the Bridgeport-based law firm Pullman & Comley, was elected president of the gallery’s board of directors in February, and has been involved in the process of transitioning the organization to a new space in Bridgeport, adjacent to the Downtown Cabaret Theatre on Golden Hill Street.

The City Arts Gallery will host a grand re-opening reception on Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. alongside a performance of In the Heights, a musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda (known for writing Hamilton), at the Downtown Cabaret.

The physical gallery space occupied by the City Arts organization is just “one small part” of what the larger group does in the Bridgeport area, O’Donnell said, including grant-based work, community partnerships at area shelters, and the organization of the Bridgeport Art Trail.

‘What’s great about this board is there is almost never a contested issue,” O’Donnell said. “We all agree on the mission, and though we’ve had some significant decisions, everyone agrees on the goal and it’s an easy process.

“I’m able to bring precision on bylaws and corporate actions, and it’s nice to use those skills for a more tangible community benefit.”

Volunteerism

O’Donnell began volunteering as a board member with City Arts after being introduced to the organization by another attorney, and said she greatly values the time she gets to spend in service to the Bridgeport arts and business community.

“You have to acknowledge that your volunteer time is your personal time,” she said, noting she works with the Discovery Museum, the Bridgeport YMCA and the Bridgeport Regional Business Council THRIVE.

“All of those organizations are causes that I believe in, and the people involved are great people. I never mind ‘going to work’ because I’m going to see the folks I want to see anyway.”

The child of a current selectman, Peg O’Donnell, who has long volunteered in the Redding community, Kelly O’Donnell said she picked up the drive to give back from her parents.

“I’ve never really considered whether it was a good thing to do after seeing my parents do it” for her whole childhood, she said. “My mom is fantastic. After seeing someone like her do all of that work with no excuses, not volunteering didn’t seem like an option.”

Her time in Redding also provided her a platform to learn how to build upon a community-oriented initiative.

“I did all of my schooling at local Redding schools and my parents are still there. It was great living in such a small town because you could take a leadership position and ‘just do it,’” she said. “Anything you wanted to do, you just needed bodies.”

Pullman & Comley

At her day job at the Pullman & Comley law firm, O’Donnell handles cases involving family-owned businesses, other corporate legal issues, and also some probate litigation, which “helps keep things interesting,” she said.

“Things like succession planning and estate planning can be interesting because we’re transferring the business from one generation to the next,” she said.

Re-opening reception

Tickets for the City Arts Gallery’s re-opening are $75, and include a Prosecco reception and admission to In the Heights at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre next door.

On display at the gallery will be a retrospective of the last 13 years of art presented by City Arts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.citylightsgallery.org/?page_id=3861.