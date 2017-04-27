Stratford man charged with selling heroin

A Stratford man faces federal charges for allegedly selling heroin in the area.

Anthony Lee Parowski, 30, has been charged with distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

Parowski was arrested Tuesday, April 25, and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in New Haven on Wednesday, April 26. Parowski, who faces a maximum term of 20 years if convicted, was ordered detained.

Federal authorities allege that the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Milford Police received information in March that Parowski was distributing heroin to numerous individuals.

In April, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of heroin from Parowski, the second of which occurred in a Milford motel room that Parowski had rented. On April 20, investigators approached Parowski as he exited the motel carrying a cardboard box. Federal authorities said Parowski dropped the box and ran, and was observed discarding items as he ran. He was apprehended after a brief pursuit. A search of him, the cardboard box and the area of the chase revealed approximately 190 dose bags of heroin, 66 grams of additional heroin, and items used to process and package heroin for street sale. A subsequent search of Parowski’s Stratford residence revealed $32,210 in cash, according to the Department of Justice.

The DEA’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force includes members from the Bridgeport, Stamford, Stratford, Norwalk and Milford police departments, and Connecticut State Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.