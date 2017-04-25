Social Security Bridgeport office moving to new location

On April 24, 2017, the Bridgeport Social Security office will move to a new location at 35 Courtland Street, Second Floor in Bridgeport.

Local residents may visit the office located at 35 Courtland Street, second floor or contact the Bridgeport office at 866-331-6399 for assistance. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, 9-4, Wednesday, 9-noon, Thursday, Friday, 9-4.

Other available options include:

Visiting the Social Security Administration’s website at socialsecurity.gov, or calling the national toll-free telephone number, 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the agency’s toll-free TTY number, 1-800-325-0778, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public may use a variety of services available online at socialsecurity.gov including: