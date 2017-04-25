Bridgeport News

Social Security Bridgeport office moving to new location

By Bridgeport News on April 25, 2017

On April 24, 2017, the Bridgeport Social Security office will move to a new location at 35 Courtland Street, Second Floor in Bridgeport.

Local residents may visit the office located at 35 Courtland Street, second floor or contact the Bridgeport office at 866-331-6399 for assistance. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, 9-4, Wednesday, 9-noon, Thursday, Friday, 9-4.   

Other available options include:

Visiting the Social Security Administration’s website at socialsecurity.gov, or calling the national toll-free telephone number, 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.  People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the agency’s toll-free TTY number, 1-800-325-0778, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public may use a variety of services available online at socialsecurity.gov including:

  • Filing for retirement, disability and/or spouse’s benefits
  • Creating a free personal online my Social Security account
  • Checking the status of a benefit application
  • Changing an address and/or phone number
  • Signing up for direct deposit of Social Security benefits
  • Using the agency benefit planners to assist in financial planning
  • Request benefit verifications
  • Request replacement Medicare cards

