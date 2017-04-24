Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone in the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for your continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, the miles you donate will be extremely beneficial for the Wish Kids in your community. The HAN Network is proudly supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

Between multiple doctors appointments and hospital visits, Connor doesn’t have much free time, but when he does, the Travel Channel and the Food Network are where his eyes are glued. When Connor was asked about his thoughts for his wish, he decided to combine his two passions, creating his dream vacation — a Mediterranean cruise to visit Italy, Spain and France.

For Connor, his wish began before he even stepped foot on the plane or got in a limousine. Connor was taken under the wings of the players on the University of New Haven Chargers football team. He joined their team for the day and was taken to “ports” laid out all around the field. These “ports” were set up for him to learn the route of his upcoming voyage. At each port, he was given a gift such as a digital camera to use throughout his trip and snorkeling gear for when he explores the depths of the oceans. By the time his day with the team was over, he was fully prepared to embark on his adventure around the Mediterranean!

Before leaving Darien, Connor had drawn a picture of himself and his family enjoying his dream trip. It started with the limo that eventually picked them up from their house and took them to the airport to begin their journey. He drew a plane on which he and his family would fly to Rome, where the beginning of his adventure was waiting for him. The second Connor exited the plane when it landed in Rome, he was determined to try his first Italian drink. He headed straight for a café and ordered a cappuccino. He explored the streets of Rome and was intrigued by the people he met and saw — there were people playing instruments on every corner. He finally made it to the Colosseum and took in everything his senses would allow. Every destination Connor visited offered him new knowledge, exciting stories to share back home, and the opportunity to reach new heights and try something new. The sights, the smells and the history attached to everything he saw were overwhelmingly exciting.

This experience for Connor and his family was incredible. Connor described himself as one of the most grateful kids ever to be granted an experience like the one Make-A-Wish gave him.

“A wish just makes me feel like I can achieve something that’s really hard,” Connor said.

More than 100 Connecticut kids are waiting for their wishes to come true in the coming months. You can donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign by visiting CT.WISH.ORG/HANNetwork. JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Wish-come-true experiences can do wonders by providing a much-needed break from lengthy hospital stays and medical treatments. They give back to a child what a serious medical condition can take away — the chance to simply enjoy being a kid. Wish kids choose something that will inspire happiness and allow them to spend precious time with their families. The Connecticut chapter has made more than 2,800 wishes come true since its inception in 1986. Learn more about Connecticut wishes at ct.wish.org, or join Make-A-Wish on Facebook (search Make-A-Wish Connecticut) and follow them on Twitter and Instagram (@MakeAWishCT).