Civic leadership award given to Fairfield University professor

Bryan Ripley Crandall, PhD, assistant professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions at Fairfield University, and director of the Connecticut Writing Project, has been awarded the 2017 Elizabeth M. Pfriem Civic Leadership Award by the Bridgeport Public Education Fund in Bridgeport.

Dr. Ripley Crandall, who has worked at Fairfield University since 2011, is being recognized as this year’s recipient for his support of K-12 schools, teachers, and students. In addition to his role at Fairfield, he is one of three National Writing Project Directors for Connecticut.

Each summer, he offers writing institutes for Bridgeport teachers and programs for students, including Ubuntu Academy, a summer literacy camp for immigrant and refugee youth. Dr. Ripley Crandall also collaborates with Dr. Marcelle Haddix of Syracuse University to host Writing Our Lives events in support of student creativity, activism and story telling.

“Being recognized as the 2017 Elizabeth M. Pfriem Civic Leadership Award recipient is an honor,” said Dr. Ripley Crandall. “The award may be given to one but it really belongs to many — the wonderful students of Bridgeport, the National Writing Project, the phenomenal teachers I’m fortunate enough to work with and numerous community organizations that work in support of achievement.”

Said Marge Hiller, executive director, Bridgeport Public Education Fund, Inc., “Dr. Crandall’s enthusiasm for teaching inner city students is unparalleled in our district. Students flock to his energy and produce work that excites them, and Dr. Ripley-Crandall willingly accepts all invitations to work with our organization pro-bono in preparing high school seniors for the rigor in college. He is an asset to Fairfield University and to the communities of Bridgeport, including our public school district.”

Elizabeth M. Pfriem, former publisher of the Post Publishing Company and philanthropist, was the first and only female Ringmaster for the annual Barnum Festival in Bridgeport. She was a champion of Bridgeport through her work and support of Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, and the Elizabeth M. Pfriem SWIM Center for Cancer Care. Ms. Pfriem passed away in April 2017; the award is given to an individual who invests in the public good, community, and democracy in Bridgeport Connecticut.

The award will be presented on May 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street as part of the yearly Inspiration Awards for Excellence in Education.