U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses

February 28, 2017

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers About Boating Safety course on Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Cost: $60.

USCG Aux 24-3 also is holding a class on Saturday, March 11, at 8 a.m., at The Valley Regional Adult Education Building, 415 Howe Ave, Shelton. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost: $60. Walk-ins welcome.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

