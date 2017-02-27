Tickets available — Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dino’s Back — A tribute to Dean Martin

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dino’s Back — A tribute to Dean Martin, on Sunday March 12, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

Jack Lynn is from Bridgeport and grew up listening to Dean Martin and at age 13, began mimicking his voice.

With the urging of fellow singers, Jack developed his Tribute to Dean Martin show.

Jack has had a one man show in Waterbury, and performed at a Dino and Frank Show at Lincoln Center.

Cabaret seating, doors open at 12:30 p.m.; bring your own refreshments.

Tickets: $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.