Bridgeport News

Tickets available — Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dino’s Back — A tribute to Dean Martin

By Julie Miller on February 27, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, People · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dino’s Back — A tribute to Dean Martin, on Sunday March 12, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

Jack Lynn is from Bridgeport and grew up listening to Dean Martin and at age 13, began mimicking his voice.

With the urging of fellow singers, Jack developed his Tribute to Dean Martin show.

Jack has had a one man show in Waterbury, and performed at a Dino and Frank Show at Lincoln Center.

Cabaret seating, doors open at 12:30 p.m.; bring your own refreshments.

Tickets: $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post The Conscious Cook: Get your green on Next Post A Question of Etiquette: Not ready for toddler-time
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress