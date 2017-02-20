Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers trips

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers the following trips. For more information, visit gbrta.org/ or contact Lois Hoyt, 203-261-6693.

Broadway — Trip to Broadway April 12. Lunch at Buca di Beppo followed by choice of On Your Feet or Cirque du Soleil Paramour. Transportation, lunch, show ticket, gratuities included for $20; payment due by March 1.

Outer Banks — Bus to Outer Banks, April 18-25, includes Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Beach, two cruises, Norfolk Naval Base, Roanoke Island, Cape Hatteras, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Cost: $1,474/person/triple, $1,524/person/double, $2,124/single. Payment due by March 1, Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Westchester Broadway Theater — Trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia on April 20. Cost, at $99, includes bus, lunch, matinee, gratuities. Payment due by March 10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Rat Pack show— Bus trip on April 27 to The Brownstone in Paterson, N.J., for The Rat Pack pays tribute to Sinatra, Martin, Davis. $109 includes transportation, drinks, lunch, show, gratuities. Payment due March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Newport Playhouse — Trip on May 25, to Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant for the performance of Lunch with Mrs. Baskin, a romantic comedy about a widow who invites salespeople for lunch in order to converse with them in her home. Following the show and a buffet lunch of hot and cold foods, guests return to their seats for the Cabaret. Cost, at $100, includes transportation, show/cabaret tickets, lunch and gratuity for driver. Full payment is due by April 13 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

All retired teachers who reside in or have taught in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull, and who receive pensions from the State of Connecticut are eligible for membership in the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association.