Havana Nights event to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County hosts Havana Nights 2017 Benefit Saturday, Feb. 25, from 6:30-11 p.m., at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield.

The event includes a full bar and mojito cocktails, Cuban cuisine seated dinner by OnTheMarc, dancing, silent auction and the Pasofino Social Club playing live Latin music. Valet parking is available.

Suggested attire is festive Cuban to casual.

To register or for more information, visit habitatcfc.org/events/2017benefit/

Ticket information: https://www.501auctions.com/habitatcfcbenefit/tickets?type=6721

