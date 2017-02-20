Trumbull Nature and Arts Center offers Fantastic Fossil Fun program

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Fantastic Fossil Fun — Saturday, Feb. 25. Children will learn how fossils are formed and how to identify them. Plus, they’ll touch real specimens and conduct a fossil dig. All registrants will make their own fossil replica, and bring home a real fossil. 1-3 p.m. Ages 5-11.Parents welcome to stay. Cost: $20 per child.