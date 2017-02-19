Twins Judy and Joy: Espresso flavors these cookies

As we write this, most of us are under a blanket of snow, the temps have dipped … a lot, but there is one thing we can count on being hot — our morning cup of coffee. Whether it is perked, dripped or pressed, it is still the most favorite part of the day for us. There is nothing like that whiff of fresh brewed coffee, or a bittersweet espresso, that first sip, and then the ahhhhhhhhh feeling you get! It is a morning ritual for many of us.

But the popular beverage is not just for the morning: You can have it any way you like, any time of the day; the possibilities are endless. There are many savory and sweet recipes using coffee and espresso as an ingredient, from tangy sauces for a tender filet mignon to a few teaspoons flavoring your favorite cookies or cakes.

When added to a chocolate cake or a cookie, it brings out the flavor especially in chocolate. When the recipe calls for water just use what’s leftover in the pot! In many recipes you can just add a teaspoon of instant coffee or even espresso powder.

Here is one of our favorite “healthier” cookie recipes using espresso. They come together in 5 minutes and are soooo good, you may want to make a double batch and put some in the freezer. There is no flour at all in these little gems and the flax seed gives a nice nutty flavor as well as packing in some fiber. Enjoy!

Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies

No guilt here. This healthier choice for a cookie is a winner!

1 cup almond butter*

3 shots strong espresso, 3 oz., hot (see below for a tip)

2 Tbsp. ground flax seed

1/3 cup good quality, unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup organic cane sugar*

1/2 tsp baking soda

sprinkle of sea salt

1/4 cup good quality chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate

*can use coconut sugar

Tip — we used 2 teaspoons of espresso instant crystals in 3 ounces of hot water — perfect!

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine almond butter and espresso. Stir in flax seed, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda and sea salt and vanilla extract until it all comes together. Stir in chocolate. If mixture is a little wet (this will depend on your almond butter), place batter in fridge for 30 mins to set. Roll dough into 1 tbsp.-sized balls and place directly onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Let cool on sheet for 10 mins before removing from sheet. This step is important: do not attempt to remove them from the sheet before 10 minutes is up.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, or make a double batch and freeze them!

